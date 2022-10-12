SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Parking Service will install the second phase of new single and dual space parking meters in downtown.
According to a release from the city, this is the next step in the on-street parking renovation project, which began with a study in 2019.
“Having the downtown core fully equipped with the modern devices creates a better parking experience for customers,” said Steve MacDonald, Community & Economic Development Director.
ParkMobile will become the exclusive mobile app payment provider beginning Oct. 14. Passport is being phased out because the contract was not renewed.
Customers who have remaining money in Passport wallets will be reimbursed to their credit card or by check. If they're remaining balances are less than two dollars, they will be given with a digital coupon code for $2.40 with ParkMobile if they have less than two dollars remaining.
Passport customers can learn more about refunds on the City’s website.