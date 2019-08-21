A California High School is taking another step at limiting phone distractions in class by locking them away.
San Mateo High School officials are now requiring students to keep devices in a magnetically-sealed pouch during school hours.
According to NBC News, a lack of attentiveness from students combined with frustration from teachers led to administrators to implementing the policy earlier this month.
"We could walk into a variety of classrooms, and kids would be on their cellphones anywhere from 5 seconds, checking a text, to 30 to 45 minutes at a time," Adam Gelb, assistant principal of San Mateo High School, told NBC Bay Area. "You're here to learn. You are here to work with your teachers and students, and we started getting away from that because of these devices and how addictive they can be."
Every school day, almost 1,700 students place their devices in a Yondr pouch that closes with a proprietary lock. The pouches are unlocked by administrators at the end of the day.
Staff has already noticed a positive effect on students in the classroom.
Students have had mixed feelings about it. Some have embraced it, saying it has led them to having more social conversations. Some think they should have access to their phones outside of class, particularly during lunch.