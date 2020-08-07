Even though Halloween might look a little different this year, a new poll conducted by Morning Consult found that 63% of adults believe people will find creative, fun and safe ways to celebrate this year.
Another poll conducted by The Harris Poll found that 74% of moms and young parents said Halloween is more important this year than ever before.
“Consumers report that they will be getting creative throughout the month of October to make sure that they can stay safe and still enjoy the Halloween season,” John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (NCA), said. “The results of our research reveal a deeply rooted enthusiasm for Halloween, even if it means that people have to rethink their approach this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The eight weeks leading up to Halloween account for about $4.6 billion in confectionery sales every year. Also, a 2020 NCA market analysis shows that chocolate sales are up by about 4.5% since the middle of March.
