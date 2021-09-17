COUER D'ALENE, ID - An outdoor ice skating rink is going to be yet another attraction bringing folks to Coeur D'Alene this fall and winter.
McEuen park in Coeur D'Alene is set to house a popup ice rink for the first time this year. The rink will be 3/4 the size of a normal ice skating rink.
Andrea Murray, one of the owners of Coeur D'Alene on ice is behind this idea. It was originally supposed to be put up last year but was moved to 2021 because of the pandemic.
There will be snacks and wake-up call coffee available. Each session is 90 minutes and prices range from 12 to 16 dollars. They are capping attendance at 150 skaters per session.
"I think last year proved even more in the last couple years that people want connection. We want to be together, we want to have those magical holiday times and memories. And that's really what the rink is all about is bringing people together. So it's going to be exciting to finally see smiling faces out on the eyes," Murray said.
Now, because this is in Idaho, there are not really any COVID precautions like masks or social distancing requirements taking place.
They are going to start setting up October 8th and should be up and running by Halloween.