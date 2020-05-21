New public plaza near downtown library to open Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - After being waylaid by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public plaza in downtown Spokane is finally set to open.
According to the city, the new public plaza along Spokane Falls Boulevard, just north of the downtown library, will be open on Friday, May 22.
The plaza sits atop a 2.2 million gallon underground storage tank that holds excess wastewater and stormwater This tank keeps the water out of the Spokane River until it can be sent to the wastewater treatment plant for processing. Back in October, community members gathered to celebrate the near completion of the $180 million program.
The response to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the community slowed the final work on the plaza but it is now ready to accept visitors, according to the city. People will still need to practice social distancing while visiting the area and they are urged to wear masks and avoid touching items like handrails.
"The open plaza is just one more way our community has to enjoy our downtown and our river as we move toward greater reopening of retail shops, restaurants and other businesses. We are looking forward to even more steps in this direction," a release from the city said.
As first reported by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, the reopening will come after the Spokane City Council passed an ordinance amending requirements for sidewalk cafes, parklets and streateries in the city.
The plaza features art representative of the importance of the Spokane Tribe and offers visitors elevated views of the Spokane River.
