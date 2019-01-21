OLYMPIA, WA - The mother of the teen that was killed in the Freeman school shooting spoke to lawmakers in the state senate's law and justice committee Monday.

Amy Strahan, the mother of 15-year-old Sam Strahan, took a firm stance behind the proposal to ban high capacity magazines in Washington state.

She said the new laws could be the key to preventing mass shootings like the one that killed her son.

She said, "No one law alone can prevent all gun violence. But there is more we can do to keep our kids safe, and our communities safe. Common sense gun laws, like restricting access to high capacity magazines and safe storage will save lives, and it's time for our legislators to do their part."

Right now there aren't any limits on magazine capacity in Washington state.

The proposed laws would make it illegal to sell magazines with more than ten rounds of ammunition.