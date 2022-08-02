SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has been bolstering its presence on our beautiful Spokane River, with their effort two-fold to protect our iconic Redband Trout, and to preserve the river’s ecosystem.
“We are patrolling the Spokane River for protection of our Redband Trout species,” explained Tony Leonetti, WDFW Sergeant.
A species, iconic to Spokane, that local anglers and conservationists say is emblematic of a healthy environment. But the Spokane River has a lot of ground for WDFW to cover, Sgt. Leonetti says that's why having the raft is so important.
“Years past, we would get a report of illegal activity, we'd find a way to get in there either on foot or by vehicle,” Sgt. Leonetti said. “But now we kind of don't have to wait for those reports.”
Covering more ground means preventing more illegal fishing. It will also be key in helping prevent other harm to the ecosystem, such as working with other agencies to help locate and clean up homeless encampments along the river.
Sgt. Leonetti says they’ve come across day users not following general safety codes, and in one instance, he says he came across people having a bonfire on the shore during a burn ban.
“To them, they didn't think it was a big deal, but once we started talking to them, educating them, and then having them put it out, hopefully they understood the why,” Sgt. Leonetti said. “And that is the big goal, is making sure people understand the why. Why we are here, and what we are doing.”
Sgt. Leonetti added that this isn’t necessarily about giving citations it's more about educating people. For conservationists like Josh Mills, seeing WDFW’s presence on the river is reassuring.
“You can see bull moose, you can see eagles, you can see everything that is just right there and it's one of those situations where it needs our protection at all, any way you can we have to protect it,” Mills said.