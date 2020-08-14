OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Public Health of Seattle and King County released a new report that looked into the tradeoffs between minimizing COVID-19 risk and maximizing educational benefits for Washington K-12 students.
DOH said while the educational benefits of in-person learning are well established, the report shows there are still significant risks associated with in-person learning.
The report modeled the health risks of resuming in-person instruction for assuming the pandemic was declining (0.9 effective rate), using three hypothetical COVID-19 scenarios.
- A low incidence of 20 cases per 100,000 residents in the 14 days prior to school reopening (20/100,000).
- A medium incidence of 50/100,000.
- A high incidence of 110/100,000.
“What we have found is that there is no ‘zero-risk’ scenario for resuming in-person instruction in Washington state schools,” Jamie Cohen, a co-author of the IDM report said. “But our analysis shows that there are pathways to resuming limited and carefully monitored in-person instruction for younger students. This can happen only if everyone works together to minimize disease transmission in their local communities.”
The IDM report found that if schools resume full-time in-person instruction without public health countermeasures and with high rates of disease incidence in the community, then 17.2% of students and 24.2% of teachers and staff could attend school while infectious.
DOH said those risks could be reduced substantially if school districts implemented mask wearing, social distancing, frequent handwashing, rigorous daily screening supported by testing, isolation and contact tracing.
Even with those implementations, up to 4.1% of students and 5.5% of teachers could still be infected between September and December if community incidence is high.
Of the school reopening scenarios considered in the report, a hybrid instruction plan that would allow children in grades K-5 to receive up to two days of in-person instruction per week on an alternating A/B schedule would minimize health risks while still providing some in-person time for younger learners.
Under this plan, students in group A would attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, students in group B would attend school on Thursdays and Fridays and the school would be cleaned and disinfected on Wednesdays. Students in grades 6-12 would participate in remote learning only.
This approach would reduce in-person attendance for all students by 83% while still allowing the youngest students, who DOH said need in-person instruction the most, to get up to two days of classroom instruction.
The report’s authors noted that there are important limitations to their analysis. The report’s analysis assumes that parents of students will not be increasing activity in the community or returning to fulltime work settings.
DOH said the report also assumes that on days when students are engaged in distance learning they will not be interacting with their peers in other settings. The report also did not account for transmission that may be associated with transportation to school and after-school care.
