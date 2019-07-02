Holiday travelers should be prepared for more traffic and delays than usual. A new report from AAA predicts 4th of July travel records in the U.S. will be shattered this week.
The report says about 41 million people across the country are expected to hit the road for an Independence Day trip. AAA says lower gas prices across the nation might be encouraging more drivers to take a trip, and experts say Wednesday will be the worst day to drive.
Air travel is also expected to break some records. AAA says about 4 million people are expected to fly somewhere for the 4th of July holiday. That’s another record high, so be prepared for slowdowns at the airport.
AAA’s report says delays and worst days for travel will vary depending on the city. More information about delays to expect when traveling through major cities is available here.