BOISE, Idaho - A new report released Tuesday morning by Idaho Kids Covered shows Idaho is falling behind in key maternal and infant health indicators. Those include infant mortality, postpartum depression, access to pre-initial care and infant well-child doctor visits.
“Idaho’s current health trends for moms and babies are quite alarming. Our state is falling behind the nation in key areas,” said Hillarie Hagen, health policy associate and lead coordinator at Idaho Kids Covered. “Our new report shows that Idaho’s maternal and infant mortality rates are increasing and many women are suffering from untreated postpartum depression. Despite the growing needs, Idaho’s insurance coverage rates for pregnant and postpartum women rank last in the nation for families with low-incomes.”
Idaho Kids Covered is a network of health care advocates and stakeholders that pushes for affordable access to health coverage and care for children across the state.
The organization's report cited data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, academic research and a number of health-focused nonprofits. You can find the full list of sources on the last page of the report.
The report highlights research from the Idaho Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which found 100% of maternal deaths in 2018 and 2019, the most recent years with data, were preventable.
Along with assembling data, the report urged Idaho policymakers to explore opportunities to consider maternal and infant health.
“Extending postpartum health coverage will allow more women to access timely care during this especially vulnerable time in life,” Hagen concluded. “We are excited to work with the incoming Idaho Legislature in January on what we know is a top priority for all Idahoans – healthy moms and strong babies.”