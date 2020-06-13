OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (WDOH) has released its latest statewide situation report, which shows increasing COVID-19 transmission in eastern Washington.
"The situation in eastern Washington is of greatest concern, particularly in Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties," the WDOH said in a press release.
The report estimates that cases and deaths in those four counties will soon increase substantially if the virus continues to spread at current levels. By population, the WDOH said these counties are in a comparable position to King County at its peak back in March and may require similar efforts to expand hospital capacity and testing.
"The trends we're seeing point to the critical importance of actions we call all take, like staying six feet apart and wearing cloth face coverings whenever we're in public, as well as a need for increased response in these harder-hit areas," State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said. "We're working closely with the governor's office, local officials and partners to identify additional ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in these regions. Every single person in our state can and must do their part to help by following public health recommendations."
The situation report also shows a possible uptick in cases in western Washington as well. State and local officials will continue to monitor the region carefully to determine whether the slight increase in virus transmission continues to grow.
The report findings, which included data through the end of May, include possible transmission increases over Memorial Day weekend, but don't include possible increases that may have occurred during recent protests.
The report also includes a new measure called Progress to Zero for each county, showing how far cases have declined from the peak of activity.
More information can be found on the WDOH's website HERE. You can also read the full statewide situation report HERE.
