New report shows unsafe pollution levels at beaches across the country

Before heading to the beach for a summer swim, you might want to check the water safety conditions.
According to a report released Tuesday by the nonprofits Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group, last year nearly 60 percent of 4,523 beaches tested in the United States had unsafe water pollution levels.
In the state of Washington, 215 beaches were tested and 89 beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2018.
In Whatcom County, the average beach was potentially unsafe 12 percent of the days it was sampled which was higher than any other county.