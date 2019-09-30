CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cutting down on your average consumption of red or processed meats has no added health benefits, according to a report published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers from seven countries analyzed several previous studies and found that there is not enough evidence to implicate meat consumption as a source for excess cardiovascular, diabetes or cancer risks.
The independent health group called NutriRECS said that North Americans currently consume two to four weekly servings of red or processed meat.
Their recommendation is that adults should continue to consume this amount, unless they have other reasons to change their diet.
Some physicians agree with the findings, but others do not.
"We should not be telling our patients that eating red meat is going to shorten their lives or cause them to have heart attacks or strokes or sudden cardiac death," Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said. "We should tell them that the evidence is uncertain."
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a petition with the Federal Trad Commission to "correct false statements" contained in the NutriRECS report.