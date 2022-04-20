KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Former elected leaders in Kootenai County, including sheriffs, representatives, lieutenant governors and mayors are forming a new Republican Party. It's a direct result of, they say, a takeover of the Republican Party by libertarians, constitutionalists, and John Birch society members.
New Republican Party formed in North Idaho
As of Wednesday, there are two Republican parties in Kootenai County. The "Kootenai County GOP" and the new one: "The North Idaho Republican Party."
The founders of the new party say the current party is mismanaged, doesn't represent many republicans in the county and say the recent dilemma with North Idaho College was the final straw.
On a crowded stage in Coeur d'Alene, this group of men and women announced the creation of a new Republican Party.
The new group, at this point, includes 70 local leaders including 25 who have actually held positions as republicans in various elected offices. That includes former Idaho Lt. Governor Jack Riggs.
"We've heard over and over that the local central committee just doesn't represent us as republicans and it used to but it doesn't any longer," Riggs said.
Mismanagement, coercion, internet trolling, Riggs and others spent about an hour detailing their issues with the current Republican leadership in Kootenai County and why they say the only fix to the issues was to branch off.
"We don't want to wage war. What we want to do is create a home for the tens of thousands of Republicans in this county that don't have a home right now," he said.
"We think that this is an opportunity for greater outreach into our community instead of being so insular is that we have a bigger opportunity to have a bigger tent," Sandy Patano, a former vice chair for the Idaho State Republican Party said.
KHQ asked if the new Republican Party was a result of a Kootenai County Republican plan, we detailed last month, a registered Republican gave us a phone recording he made in which a top Kootenai County Republican official tried to recruit him to infiltrate the Democratic Party to help sway elections.
"Most of us knew who they were going to endorse in the election. They weren't going to endorse people that don't follow their scrip," she said. "They only support candidates who are obedient to the cause and the mission that they are engaged in."
While that was an underhanded play, the final straw was the takeover of the North Idaho College Board of Trustees.
As KHQ has reported, infighting among the trustees has put the college's accreditation in jeopardy. Those watching on the sidelines, say enough is enough: "The damage and hopefully not irreparable damage being done even now at NIC, probably is the thing that said enough is enough. Now it's time," Riggs said.
Wednesday's press conference was not without controversy, protesters called the move a betrayal of the republican party in Kootenai County.
"I'm worried that it's going to split the vote," Randy Neal said.
May's primary election is coming up so we will just have to see what kind of impact any of this will have then.
Brent Regan, a Kootenai County Republican Central Committee chairman, wrote in a Facebook post following the meeting:
"It is exactly as expected. This is the same tired old group of Republicans In Name Only that have either lost elections or did not get the recommendation of the KCRCC. Their members that were former elected officials that lost their elections because they supported big government, higher taxes, and more regulation.
If you do a little research you will see the same members as part of NIPAC (North Idaho Political Action Committee) https://northidahopac.org https://northidahopac.org/?page_id=2, CEQUC https://www.electqualifiedcandidates.com and others.
Their website claims that our extensive, comprehensive and transparent Rating and Vetting process is somehow "illegitimate" but they fail to say how. They claim we only "endorse their pre-selected candidates" which is demonstratively false as sunshine records will show that I donated the maximum allowed ($5,000) to one candidate in the SOS race and to another candidate in the AG race and neither made the list of recommended candidates.
They put up their slate of candidates but fail to give any detail as to how they were selected or by what standard. They attended our event and take pictures of our keynote speaker and then claim he is one of them. They post pictures kids at our 4th of July parade waving flags that were handed out by the KCRCC. Their "Why Now" page has a long list of false claims and conspiracy theories with ZERO supporting documentation.
Our Rating and Vetting program was a result of voters asking for more information about candidates. As members of the Republican Party we have a fiduciary obligation to inform the voter as to which candidates actually believe in the Republican principles and policies articulated in out Republican Party Platform. We wouldn't have raised as much money as we have from grassroots Republicans unless they approved of our efforts."
Tana Kelley
