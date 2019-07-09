Spokane residents who enjoy rafting, tubing or paddling down the Spokane River have a new way to get their gear in the water.
A new river access point is open in Redband Park. It features a large metal ramp with a flight of stairs on either side. The City of Spokane says it will make it simpler to get rafts into the river regardless of water levels.
The city says it has been working on the new access point for several years with the Spokane River Forum, the Spokane County Conservation District and other partners. The city says the project cost a few hundred thousand dollars, and was largely funded by money originally intended for a potential whitewater park. That money also funded updates to the Redband Park parking area and Glover Field.
Spokane city spokesperson Marlene Feist says a major goal of the project is to protect and maintain the river.
“It’s really about creating connection for people,” Fiest said. “The more people interact with the river, the more they love the river, the more they’ll take care of it.”
The new Redband Park river access point is located at 1002 W Main Ave in Spokane.