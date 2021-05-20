SPOKANE, Wash. -- After years of construction and planning by the city of Spokane, the new Ice Age Floods playground and North Bank Park are set to open to the public on Friday, promising fun for all ages.
The grand opening for the new park is set for Friday, May 21 at 11am. The new park highlights many different features, ranging from custom Hooptown basketball courts, slack lines, rock climbing walls, fountains, skate parks, slides, and more.
Spokane Parks and Recreation director Garrett Jones says that this was the main focus for the park, as they wanted to make it fun and enjoyable for people of all ages and interests.
Here's a look at some of the amenities featured at North Bank:
- Ice Age Floods Playground: Visitors will learn about the events that shaped our region’s geography while they play! Enjoy a three story Columbian slide tower, Glacial Dam splash pad, a log jam climber, an alluvial deposit fossil dig, and more. The playground covers 40,000 square feet.
- Skate and Wheels Park: Based on public input, the park includes street features with a transitioned wall ride, and two bowls which utilize the wall of the maintenance building for a near-vertical wall ride. The design also incorporates a flat bar that used to be part of the Under the Freeway (UTF) skate park.
- Hooptown USA Courts: Funded by Hooptown USA and MultiCare, the space offers five half-courts or two full courts with flexible use, ample lighting, and speakers. This summer, the courts will be painted with a colorful mural.
- Roskelley Performance Climbing Boulder: Funded by the Jess Roskelley Foundation, this climbing boulder provides the community a place to hone their climbing and bouldering skills.
The park also puts a heavy focus on the education aspect of it, with different murals and sculptures describing the history of Spokane and the Inland northwest.
There are also still multiple additions to the park that have yet to come, but as the park opens to the community on Friday, Jones says he's been looking forward to this day for a long time.