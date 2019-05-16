New Ronald McDonald house includes special tribute to kids who have battled illness

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ronald McDonald House has become the home away from home for several families. This house is a place for people to stay who have children battling sickness or injuries, and have to temporarily relocate in the Spokane area for medical treatment.
Inside, families will tell you the Ronald McDonald House becomes more than just a place for them to sleep and eat, it becomes a community.
With a wait list of sometimes thirty families, the Ronald McDonald House started construction on 5th and Monroe to add more rooms for people to stay. Families and staff did something creative with the construction on the Ronald McDonald House that'll be a forever reminder of the kid’s time in the home.
They added the kids’ names.
Sara Jane Brown said she lived in the Ronald McDonald House for six years while her youngest of three boys, Parker, was fighting cancer. Her family spent Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays, and almost every other day of the year in the house because Parker was in chemotherapy.
He passed away on December 12, 2009 at eight years old.
Thursday morning, Brown wrote her sons name on a beam that's going up in the new Ronald McDonald House.
"In honor of Parker Nolan Brown. August 6, 2001 - December 12, 2009. Forever 8," Brown wrote.
The staff from the Ronald McDonald House wrote some names on the beam too: Skkyler, Danielle, Isabell, Katelyn, and McKenna. The staff said these children have passed away, but their memory will live forever in the new home.