A new law that went into effect today mandates that electric and hybrid cars in the European Union are required to have a warning noise for pedestrians when the car is traveling less than 12 miles an hour or backing up.
Because the vehicles are largely silent when operating, the artificial sound would be similar to a regular gas-powered car.
A similar requirement will go into effect in the United States in September 2020. The legislation requires the sound to play when the car is going less than 19 miles an hour.