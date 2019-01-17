BOISE - The Idaho House Business Committee has approved a new rule requiring insurers to cover hearing aids for Idaho children.

According to a release from the Idaho State House of Representatives, the committee approved the rule change Thursday, which will require insurers to cover medically necessary hearing aids and speech therapy sessions for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

There are an estimated 1,000 children in the state who will benefit from the measure.

Under the new rules, insurers must cover new hearing devices once every three years, as well as 45 hours of speech therapy during the first year after a device is delivered, according to the release.

The proposed rule change passed the committee unanimously.