Scammers are reportedly trying to trick people into giving their Social Security number over the phone.
The scam works like this: A caller claims they need to send a new plastic social security and Medicaid card. They ask for the number to confirm they have it correct.
Its a trick designed to steal your information. The Social Security Administration wants you to know they will only make phone calls for customer service purposes and will never request sensitive personal information over the phone.
Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to report it directly to the agency at 1-800-269-0271 or report it online.