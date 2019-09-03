The Better Business Bureau warns users of calendar apps to be on the lookout for suspicious events they don’t recognize. Those events could mean a scammer is trying steal personal information from the phone.
The BBB says a scammer will load an event to a phone’s calendar that may offer ways to save money or score deals. The event will usually have a link in the description. Experts say tapping that link can open the door for hackers to steal personal information or infect the phone with a virus.
The BBB says there are several ways to fight against this scam. The organization advises calendar app users to turn off any setting that automatically adds events to the calendar. The goal is to personally review each event and ensure it is legitimate. Experts remind users to never click on an unfamiliar links online, in emails, in apps or in texts.