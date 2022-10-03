SPOKANE, Wash. - Three new School Zone Safety Cameras will be added to Spokane starting Oct. 3, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports.
The new safety cameras will be installed on Bernard, Regal, and Ray and will issue tickets to anyone who exceeds the 20 mph posted speed limit. These cameras will be monitoring Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools.
"Cameras will operate during school hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every vehicle exceeding the school zone speed limit. Ticket issuance will start November 1st, 2022," SPD said.