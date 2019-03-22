SPOKANE, Wash. - A pair of sculptures have been installed on the north and south ends of the University District Gateway Bridge.
The two polished steel sculptures are called "Rooted and Soaring," and will be dedicated in a bridge ceremony planned for Tuesday, May 7, according to Spokane Arts.
Karen Mobley, who administered the art selection process on behalf of Spokane Arts, described the sculptures as "abstract work based on two concepts which are the titles of the pieces. Rooted is about weight. Soaring is about movement. The character of the piece is about the materials; the sine of the steel and reflective qualities which allow the viewer to see themselves in the surroundings. The two shapes echo one another."
The nonprofit said the sculptures were designed by Spokane artists Lea Anne Lake and Shani Marchant during the bridge's design phase.
Marchant is a painter and artist known for watercolors and oil paintings. Her partner on the project, Lake, passed away in 2015. Prior to her death, Lake created public art works around the country.