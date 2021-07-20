UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 8 A.M.
Just after 6 a.m., New Shepard took off into space for its first crewed flight. In less than 15 minutes, the rocket returned safely.
Gov. Jay Inslee congratulated the success on Twitter.
Congrats to the whole team at @BlueOrigin in Kent for their innovative work that led to Jeff Bezos and crew getting home safely. Innovation in materials science and computer science will surely help on earth.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 20, 2021
Blue Origin's headquarters is in Kent, Washington.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Blue Origin's "New Shepard" spacecraft will head to the space for its first crewed flight Tuesday morning. The crew will take about a 10 minute sub-orbital flight, where passengers should experience three to four minutes of weightlessness.
The sub-orbital capsule and rocket system, named after the first American in space Alan Shepard, will carry four people.
WHO'S GOING ON THE ROCKET:
- Blue Origin and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos
- Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos' younger brother
- 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, a student from the Netherlands who was a runner-up in the auction to get on the rocket
- "Wally" Funk, who will become the oldest person to go to space
Funk, at 82 years old, will be the oldest person to go to space. However, that's not the only thing that makes her stand out.
In 1961, Funk was one of 13 women who went through testing as part of the Women in Space Program. The program tested women in the same way men were tested, all to see if they would make good candidates to go to space.
You might know these woman as "Mercury 13" but they called themselves the FLATs: "First Lady Astronaut Trainees."
The program was shut down before any of the women could go to space. Following the program ending, Funk applied four times to be an astronaut but was turned down because she didn't have an engineering degree.
60 years later, Funk will head into space on the New Shepard capsule during its first crewed flight.
SAFETY ON NEW SHEPARD:
New Shepard will make its 16th launch Tuesday morning, the first with people on board. During the 15 previous launches, the capsule landed safely. On the first launch, the booster crashed.
Right now, the federal government doesn't impose regulations when it comes to the safety of passengers on spacecrafts like New Shepard. The rocket hasn't been certified by the FAA. Requirements can't be put in place until 2023.
Passengers have to sign forms acknowledging "informed consent" to the risks.
Monday night, Blue Origin tweeted saying everybody has completed their training and is good to go.
Our astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/rzkQgqVaB6— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 19, 2021