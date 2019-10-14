Washington State Coug fans and Jaguar fans are going nuts for a new Snapchat filter that was released on Saturday.
The new filter created by online sports magazine The Checkdown, let's you rock Gardner Minshew's iconic look.
The filter became available after The Checkdown's tweet was retweeted 1,000 times.
Snapchat users can access the filter by scanning the code that the magazine tweeted.
THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN!
YOU CAN NOW OFFICIALLY BECOME @GardnerMinshew5 WITH OUR SNAPCHAT FILTER 👨🏻 #MinshewMania
