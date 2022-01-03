SPOKANE, Wash. - Just a day after Spokane finished a 3-day, full-city plow, heavy snowfall is already blanketing downtown streets.
Several inches has been forecasted for the Spokane area which will likely require another plowing effort Monday.
While snow has only been falling since around 10:00 a.m. in the city, the passes to the west have been experiencing extreme winter conditions since the early morning.
Snoqualmie Pass has been shut down in both directions due to heavy snowfall causing low visibility and a heightened the risk of avalanches. Anyone looking to make it over the pass may want to wait as the Department of Transportation is not expecting any updates until 5 p.m.
Travel over Stevens Pass was closed Monday morning for avalanche control but has since partially reopened. Eastbound has closed again after multiple spin-outs and snow slides.
Chains are required on all cars without all-wheel drive and drivers should be aware that there are areas of low visibility due to the snowfall.