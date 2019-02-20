New snowfall brings slick road conditions for the morning commute across the Inland Northwest.
Another round of snow is expected near Spokane, bringing up to an inch of accumulation Wednesday. Snow continues across portions of the area Wednesday, with moderate to heavy snow accumulations over southeastern Washington and lower Idaho Panhandle. Another round of snow is likely by the end of the week into the weekend as cold temperatures persist, according to the National Weather Service.
Cold temperatures will return on Tuesday, with the next storm system moving in Friday. Snow showers will continue on Saturday, bringing an unsettled weekend for much of the region.