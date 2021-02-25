New snowfall brings slick road conditions for the Inland Northwest

Slippery and slick road conditions to start your Thursday.
A 'Weather Authority Alert' is in place, with new snowfall on area roadways across the Spokane region. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains with impacts to mountain passes as well.
Be prepared for difficult driving conditions, and reduce your speed.
As of 7:47 am, crews were heading west through downtown on I-90.
Crews are now headed west through downtown Spokane on I-90 with three trucks. I also spoke with crews who are reporting blowing snow out west of Spokane. This is especially challenging as we plow the road, and snow blows right back over. Please slow down and drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/b5WPe9DA2A— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 25, 2021
Thursday and Friday will also bring strong wind gusts with the potential for hazardous cross winds and downed branches. Be sure to secure loose items in your yard.
