SPOKANE, Wash. - A new program lets car owners give Spokane Police permission to pull over their car in the early hours of the morning to make sure it isn't stolen.
The program is called Spokane Combats Auto Theft and it allows owners to enroll their vehicles and authorize officers to stop their vehicles during designated hours to make sure it hasn't been stolen.
Owners complete a waiver then a police representative sticks a Spokane Combats Auto Theft decal onto the vehicle's rear window. The waivers get filed with SPD and and the license plate number will be entered into record.
When officers see a vehicle with a sticker being driven between 1:00 am and 5:00 am, they'll verify the car is registered in the program. If it is, they'll try to call the registered owner and pull the car over to confirm the identity of the driver.
In most cases, the driver will be the registered owner or someone who has the owner's permission to drive the car.
Owners will be responsible for notifying the department before sale, transfer or disposal of the vehicle. They will also be responsible for removing the sticker from the window.
Anyone interested in participating in the Spokane Combats Auto Theft program must visit SPD's North Precinct at 5124 N. Market St. during business hours to complete a waiver and have the sticker put on.
All the listed registered owners of the vehicle must be present to sign the waiver and agree to participate in the program.