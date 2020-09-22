- To make officers more visible downtown for shoppers, visitors and families. Downtown Spokane is the heart of our entertainment and hospitality, and the City of Spokane wanted a larger police presence.
- This precinct brings neighborhood resource officers and behavioral health counselors together in the downtown area.
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, the new Downtown Spokane Police Precinct is opening. This will be the first time police officers are going to be stationed downtown in years, following a push from Mayor Woodward to move police back into this area.
With this opening, KHQ took a look at the current crime rates and trends in our downtown area. Violent and property crimes is down 15% from this time last year. So, with less crime, and another police precinct just over the bridge, why bring in this new location?
The City says there's two reasons:
