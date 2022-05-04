SPOKANE, Wash. - One business in Spokane is working to make the earth a little nicer, one small gesture at a time. U.S. consumers toss over one trillion single-use items in the trash every year. When more people ordered take out during the pandemic, the number of single-use plastic used worldwide tripled. The Spokane Refillery is looking to reduce that footprint.
New 'Spokane Refillery' encourages zero-waste buying
"The extent of the waste is astronomical," Alli Kingfisher, the plastic policy specialist for the Washington Department of Ecology said. "It's detrimental to the environment, and it's detrimental to the substance of our state."
As plastic fills the oceans and landfills, Hannah Nelson started the Spokane Refillery to put a stop to plastic waste in our community.
"It just seemed important to have another option," she said.
It originally started as several pop-up shops last July, but the demand was so high, she started a store-front.
"I saw that there was a huge want for it," Nelson said. "There wasn't anyone trying to do it. So I just said I'm going to do it," she said.
The storefront has been open for three weeks now, with people being able to stop by and use their own containers to re-fill hygiene and cleaning products. Things like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand soap, dish soap, hand sanitizer, laundry soap and natural cleaners.
"It helps reduce plastics... it gives people a better option for better products... better for you better for the environment better for our waterways," Nelson said. "Everything we have up here is biodegradable."
Kingdisher said Washington is one of the few states taking plastic use seriously.
"It's fantastic to have a business that's focused on helping consumers be empowered to create less waste," Kingfisher said. "We are one of the leaders, but there are other states who are doing more."
In 2020, the legislature passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags in an effort to reduce plastic pollution, litter and waste.
As of January this year, it's also law for businesses to not automatically give out single-use plastics like utensils, straws, condiments and cup lids, unless a customer asks.
"The amount of focus that is being put on reuse and refillable has increased over the last two years a huge amount," she said. "They know this is something that many consumers are demanding and so they are working to meet that need. So, it's businesses such as the [Spokane] Refillery who are ahead of that."
Kingfisher said next, there will be a ban on certain packaging materials (like packing peanuts) and then in 2024 other foodservice items like styrofoam takeout containers.
