SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Library District broke ground Tuesday morning, March 29 on the construction of the new Spokane Valley Library at 22 N. Herald Rd. at the corner of Sprague, kicking off the much-anticipated project with gusto!
The Spokane Valley Library was the first in Spokane County, built 67 years ago to serve a population of 40,000. Now, the Valley has over 100,000 residents and continues expanding. A new space to serve the growing community has been a long time coming.
The new library is not just extra space, however. The 28,000 square foot building will feature up-to-date technology, a large community space to hold up to 200 people, smaller conference rooms, a vibrant and spacious children's area, and even a fully equipped audio/visual studio available for public use. Bordering on the newly expanded Balfour Park, the library will also take advantage of the outdoor space with an outdoor patio off of the community room, and a connected library-park campus to create an expansive outdoor community gathering space right in the emerging civic center.
"This project has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled to be building a new flagship library for the Spokane Valley community," said Library District Executive Director Patrick Roewe. "The flexible design of the facility will provide educational opportunities and access to resources for generations."
The $15 million project will have a single story, open floor plan that can be adapted to meet current and future needs. It is also aiming for LEED Silver Certification and seeks to include consideration of water use reduction, restoring natural habitat, use of nature light, energy efficiency, and high-quality heating and cooling systems.
Financing for the library is through a unique combination of sources, including a loan through the Washington State Treasurer’s LOCAL program, Library District’s capital fund savings, a grant from the Taxpayers of Washington State, a contribution from the City of Spokane Valley, and a community fundraising campaign, which is still accepting donations!
The fundraising campaign seeking private sector donations of $1 million to enhance amenities and finishes in the new library. Private funding offers naming opportunities and prominent recognition.
“This new library is a critical investment in our community, allowing the library to provide greater access to education and resources now and for generations to come,“ said Margot Petersen
The library was designed by Integrus Architecture and will be built by Kilgore Construction, Inc. Construction begins in April with completion expected in early summer 2023.