SPOKANE, Wash. - Opening a restaurant during a pandemic was never John and Julie Sherwood's plan.
"It's really gut wrenching. We watch the news daily thinking, you know, something's going to change," Julie said.
The Sherwoods opened SmokeRidge BBQ on the last day of March, just a couple weeks after Governor Jay Inslee ordered restaurants to shut their doors and only offer takeout.
Though it wasn't what they had hoped for, the Sherwoods felt they had to open anyway.
"We purchased it we have a mortgage payment to make so if there's no decision making you just you got to do whatever you can do to bring in some income to try to stay alive," John said.
Before they began this new venture, John was a Property Manager and Julie was an Interior Designer. Julie taught cooking lessons for a while, and they've catered a couple events (including their own wedding!), but this was their first try at a brick and mortar restaurant.
They officially opened for takeout on March 31, 2020 in the iconic train in Spokane Valley. They expected it to be relatively slow.
"We were hoping to sell you know, a couple of lunches and we really were surprised by the people rolling into the parking lot. And even from day one, it was really a positive experience. We sold out in day one what we had prepped for two days, so it was really good. It's surprisingly good," Julie said.
It's attention they thought they might not have gotten if they had opened at a different time.
It's also giving them a chance to get everything right in the kitchen before they start in-person dining.
"Now when we open doors, we're not going to be a brand new team in the back. It'll be an experienced team, thanks to us being able to do this car hopping thing with the takeout," John said.
It's been quite the emotional ride for the couple, but at the end of the day, it's their optimism that keeps their train (metaphorically) moving.
"We were happy, thankful, scared, and and started working very hard, you know. So, it's been a blessing," John said.
They're eternally grateful to the Spokane community for rallying behind them and keeping their brand-new business afloat during this uncertain time.
When they do open their doors, you can expect an art-deco feel on the inside. If you'd been in the train before when it was a dentist's office or ice cream shop, you probably won't recognize the inside much. Julie's interior design skills have completely transformed the space. They'll even have a swanky martini bar in the first cart called Track 58. All of their food is made in-house, down to their three different types of barbecue sauces.
For now, if you'd like to get takeout, SmokeRidge BBQ is open Wednesday through Saturday, though they're hoping to start opening on Tuesdays soon too. They're open for curbside pickup from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information, click HERE.
