SPOKANE, Wash. — There were more than 2800 fatal hit-and-run crashes reported in 2021, an 11% increase from 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to more than 300 hit-and-run crashes across the state that resulted in serious injury or death in 2022.
In a majority of those crashes, they say there was enough information available that, if shared via social media, emergency alerts and on highway message boards, could have helped them identify dangerous drivers.
As of August 1, they can do just that, now that the new statewide hit-and-run alert system has been activated.
"What we're trying to do is notify the public to help solicit their assistance in gathering information on these suspect vehicles," said WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.
Riddell said anytime WSP asks the community for help it's about working together.
"Let's help each other," Riddell said. "Someone got hurt, someone may have gotten killed, let's bring that family closure. If you have information about that incident, come forward and let us know what that is."
The hit-and-run alert system works a lot like an Amber Alert, sharing information about the suspect or suspect vehicle to the public.
"If they see that vehicle, write down where they saw it," Riddell said. "Don't follow the vehicle, call 9-1-1 and report the direction it's traveling."
That little nugget is important: do not follow a car if you think it matches a description in an alert, because people can leave the scene of a serious crash for so many different reasons.
"We don't want people putting themselves in potential danger of someone retaliating because they see someone following them," Riddell said. "We want the professionals to step into action, and we're getting that leg up by getting those citizens calling 9-1-1."
Other states have implemented similar alert systems, but Washington's only kicks in for serious and fatal hit-and-run crashes, though.
That's because there are so many hit-and-runs across the state, if there was an alert for every one, Riddell says people might not take them seriously after a while.
"And we don't want that to happen," he said. "We want your attention when you see those alerts, or you have them on your devices or on your social media, that you go 'oh my goodness' and pay attention to them."
Riddell's advice if you're in a serious crash is simple.
"You've got to come to a stop in a safe area and remain stopped," he said. "If you have some basic training in CPR or first aid, maybe you could lend assistance, but what we're asking you to do is stay there until the professionals get there and then let them know what happened."