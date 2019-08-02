SPOKANE, Wash. - You might want to knock on wood, but the Department of Natural Resources says fires have burned significantly less land this year then anticipated.
According to a spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources, firefighters responded to 756 fires that burned 101,509 acres as of August 2 last year.
As of August 2 this year, firefighters has responded to 796 fires that burned just 11,654 acres.
These fires have been on DNR protected land only.
The DNR says in addition to mild weather in July, a new strategy is helping keep this years fire season in check.
The DNR says they strategically stage resources in high risk areas everyday so that firefighters can respond quickly.
While it seems to be working, the DNR says fire season is far from over.