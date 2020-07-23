A new study is sure to rub some fans of popular TV shows the wrong way, or some pessimists towards specific shows the right way.
Reviews.org has released a study compiling the "Most Overrated Shows in America."
Researchers used data on some of the most-watched shows of all time, then conducted surveys with residents from every US state asking whether or not they thought each show was overrated.
In the study, NBC's "Parks and Recreation" was picked as the most overrated in eight different states, followed by multiple shows with seven. Overall, Rick and Morty received the most criticism from respondents, with 58% saying the Cartoon Network show was overrated.
The Pacific Northwest states yielded the following results for each state's most overrated show based on survey data:
- Washington state - "Friends"
- Idaho - "The Simpsons"
- Montana - "Rick and Morty"
- Oregon - "Parks and Recreation"
On a personal note, I (the person writing this) am a little surprised to see one of my favorite shows "The Office" labeled overrated in four different states. However, when stating this to colleagues, some have defended it while others gone out of their way to state their lack of interest or confirmation they felt the NBC series was overrated - so I will begrudgingly accept both sides' arguments and move on.
Another KHQ/Cowles employee was shocked to see one state, South Carolina, inexplicably select "Breaking Bad" as the most overrated.
A trend noted by researches showed that 64% of women said "Game of Thrones" was overrated, while 60% of men said "Friends" is overrated.
Among the survey response, people ages 54 and up were the most critical of the shows. In fact, 64% of people in that age group said every show on the list was overrated.
For more info on the survey's methodology, follow this link: https://www.reviews.org/tv-service/most-overrated-shows-in-america/
