Pod-based e-cigarettes may affect inflammation in critical organs like the brain, heart, colon and lungs, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.
The study was published in the journal "eLife" Tuesday and was conducted using the popular e-cig brand "Juul." Researchers exposed mice to Juul aerosol three times a day to model regular e-cig use.
Researchers were looking for inflammatory reactions in the mice, and they found just that in several organs. Most notable was the reaction in the brain.
They said "several inflammatory markers" were elevated in the brain. They said these finding are concerning as they can be linked to "anxiety, depression and addictive behaviors, which could further exacerbate substance use and addiction."
“Many JUUL users are adolescents or young adults whose brains are still developing, so it’s pretty terrifying to learn what may be happening in their brains considering how this could affect their mental health and behavior down the line,” senior study author Laura Crotty Alexander said.
Inflammatory markers in the heart were actually lowered, which the authors called immunosuppression that could make heart tissue more vulnerable to infection.
Interestingly, researchers found that different Juul flavors affected organs differently. They found that mice that inhaled menthol-flavored smoke were more susceptible to pneumonia than those that inhaled mango.
“This was a real surprise to us,” said Crotty Alexander. “This shows us that the flavor chemicals themselves are also causing pathological changes. If someone who frequently uses menthol-flavored JUUL e-cigarettes was infected with COVID-19, it’s possible their body would respond differently to the infection.”