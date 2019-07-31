A new study shows that using hands-free and interactive features in vehicles to make a call or send a text while driving can be dangerous, especially for aging drivers.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and the University of Utah looked at the driving habits of people ranging from 21 to 75 years old. They asked those drivers to use the center consoles and voice command features in their vehicles to make calls, send texts, change the radio and use a GPS. The study found that older drivers were distracted for about five to nine seconds longer than the younger drivers.
To put that in perspective, AAA says looking away from the road for just two seconds can massively increase the chances of a crash. Researchers say such features have the potential to help drivers of all ages, but the current systems cause problems because they are complicated to use.
AAA encourages drivers to practice using the technology features in their vehicles before driving.