SPOKANE, Wash. -- The results from a recent Thought Exchange survey found that most of the people who filled out the survey are in favor of the downtown Stadium Proposal.
These results come in contrast to the new stadium that was planned to be built in place of Joe Albi, which was agreed to by the school board in 2018. This new report shows that citizens are in favor of the new stadium being located downtown, citing the prime location and the economic boost it would bring to the area.
"It is the most central location for the city and the school district and it keeps these types of structures and events in the same general area" said one of the reviews on the survey.
The new proposal calls for the new stadium to be built on Boone Avenue instead of on Joe Albi. The proposal would also save the school district $17 million by outsourcing the operations of the stadium to the Spokane Public Facilities District.
To view the full Thought Exchange survey results, click here.