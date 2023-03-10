SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - As the snow came down Friday, Ridgeline High School students held a walkout supporting their teachers, who are facing layoffs due to reduced federal funding across the Central Valley School District.
"The teachers that are being cut are all basically new teachers to the district," a Ridgeline student said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, districts across the nation, including here in Spokane, were sent federal funding to get through the unprecedented time; staffing was short, and this money was meant to help fix that. It did the job, as schools hired more and more teachers to compensate for the lower number of students – yet now, that funding is running out and districts are faced with a tough task.
The Central Valley School District (CVSD) has announced that roughly 90 teachers across the district will not be offered a renewed contract come the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The standard? Let go of the newest teachers to the team. Students at Ridgeline, the newest school to enter the CVSD, are particularly upset about this news.
"I feel like we need to take the teachers that have just started actually doing something they love and let them have their job," one student said.
Students gathered, chanting, "we need our teachers," as they held signs out in the cold, wanting their message and their voices to be heard.
Clever signs reading:
"You can’t put students first if you put teachers last."
"New teachers aren’t bad teachers."
"We are walking out so teachers can walk into a better future."
The list goes on, and the message rang loud and clear: these students care about their teachers, and at Ridgeline, around nine new teachers may not return next fall.
"These teachers are a part of our school’s community, our family," another student said.
A spokesperson for the CVSD, Marla Nunberg, said she understands the students are upset, yet on the other hand, this decision is out of the district’s control.
"It’s great that our students care so much about our teachers, because we do too and really that’s what we’re about, and we’re going to take care of our teachers and everyone that surrounds them in the best way we can, moving forward," Nunberg said. "It doesn’t change the reality of our budget, but it’s something that we take to heart, definitely."
The Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal added that when this federal funding was sent out, along with it came the understanding that at some point schools would need to staff back down.
"All that one-time federal aid is going away, and it will not be backfilled," Reykdal said.
The teachers across the CVSD are being notified weeks ahead of the required date, where action would need to be taken in May, in order to give the newcomers plenty of time to hopefully find another job. Numbers are still being calculated and names being chosen as to who will face this layoff, but at the end of the day, the district said they hope is to rehire staff back as enrollment allows in August.
The first teachers to be hired back, will be the ones who were laid off.
"(These are) the teachers that we are excited to come to school to see," a walk-out leader said.