Property taxes and property values aren't exactly the most exciting thing to talk about, but if you're a homeowner, you're paying potentially thousands of dollars a year based on Spokane County assessing your property, and a lot has changed in the way they do it, including some new technology that allows them to keep up with a growing demand.
"When I first started 27 years ago, this is what we had," Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis said on Wednesday as he pulled out antique-looking field books.
Not too long ago, appraisers in the field would take pictures with a camera, then have to wait a few days for those pictures to develop (they used to use something called 'Film', kids), and then enter information into either those old field books or a spreadsheet. Eventually, they switched to digital cameras, but even then, the process still moved at a snail's pace.
In 2020, however, efficiency is the name of the game and a new system purchased late last year is helping out Konis and his crew in a major way.
"That's all he has to have," Konis said pointing to an iPad being carried around by an appraiser named Ryan in Kendall Yards on Thursday.
The new system and technology allows appraisers to verify property information on the spot, as well as change property information immediately.
"We can change that in our system right here as opposed to making a note and then that note hopefully making it back to our office and then us correcting it there," Ryan said.
Appraisers can also flag information in case anyone out there decides to convert their home into an exact replica of Pee Wee's Playhouse without the proper permits.
"We do all of that stuff at one point, which saves us hours and hours of time," Ryan added.
It saves the appraisers time, and ultimately saves you, the taxpayer, money, according to Konis.
How?
Spokane's real estate market is hot right now. In fact, there are more than 213,000 properties in Spokane County, $800 million in new construction expected this year and more than $1 billion last year. All of those properties need to pay taxes, so the goal of Konis and the assessor's office is to keep up with the demand to appraise those news properties, while keeping up with re-evaluating existing properties, with the current level of staffing.
"If we are understaffed, we're maybe only able to a portion (of properties) at 100 percent market value," Konis said adding that the inability could result in some people not paying their fair share of taxes.
But so far, thanks to the new system, they've been able to keep up with the demand without hiring additional staff. What used to take field appraisers 30 minutes per parcel can now be done in 5 minutes.
Spokane County is one of only a handful of counties in the country using this new system, but in researching it, Konis reached out to others, including the assessor of New York City and received the same response.
"The resounding, 100 percent term was, 'this will change your world," Konis said.
The new system also provides a level of safety for appraisers in the field as it tracks where they are and how long they are at each property, and also provides ways to connect in the field with supervisors via Microsoft Teams.
The information collected on site is immediately sent to another system, which then takes into account things like your neighborhood, what the real estate market is doing, how much homes are selling for and it then comes up with an assessed value of your property.
Your property will undergo evaluation about every six years.
It's important to note that the taxes you pay in 2020 are based on assessments in 2019. The Spokane County Assessor's Office held off on sending out valuations this year to see how COVID-19 might affect the market, but so far, with the continued high demand and low supply, it doesn't appear that property values will be going down.
Your property assessment will go out in the mail on August 14. Konis said he encourages homeowners who might have questions about their property's assessed value to get in touch with his office. Konis said because most employees are working remotely, email is the quickest way to get a response. A contact for can be filled out HERE.
