The Federal Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Spokane Region’s “Safe Streets Task Force” is putting out a new tip line to receive tips and information regarding human trafficking in the Spokane area.
INLANDNWHT@fbi.gov is now up and running for use by the public to share tips they may have regarding incidents related to human trafficking in the area.
The Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF) is a combination of local, state and federal law enforcement that specializes in the investigation of unique crimes and criminals that impact our community. SSTF focuses on criminal gangs, human trafficking, narcotics distribution and other types of organized criminal activity.
