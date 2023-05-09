SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to combat the rising rates of domestic violence in Spokane, the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition in partnership with Providence Healthcare has launched a new workplace toolkit.
This new resource is designed for businesses and nonprofit organizations to help employers and employees recognize and respond to domestic violence.
A study done in 2019 shows Spokane County has the highest rate of domestic violence in Washington with one in every three women and one in 10 men being victims. Spokane County Health Insights reports 14.7 per 1,000 people in Spokane experienced domestic violence in 2020. That's over double Washington States average of 7.2 per 1,000 people that same year.
Although rates of domestic violence in Spokane continue to rise, 65 percent of companies do not have a domestic violence prevention policy in place. Only 20 percent of companies offer training on domestic violence.
Through this toolkit, participants will complete a seven-step training program with local experts on how to address the ongoing issue of domestic violence. The program can be completed online, in-person or a combination of both.
Topics covered include how to recognize domestic violence, responding to domestic violence in the workplace, resources available in the workplace, increasing workplace safety and implementing a workplace policy against domestic violence.
“Providence is proud to fund the Domestic Violence Business Toolkit,” said Susan Stacey, chief executive for Providence Inland Northwest. “We are confident that this toolkit can create significant change in the Inland Northwest.”
For more information on the domestic violence toolkit or to sign up, visit the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalitions website and click 'End the Violence Business Toolkit.'
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is a hotline available 24/7 to speak with highly-trained advocates. Call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. If you are unable to speak safely, advocates are available through thehotline.org or you can text 'LOVEIS' to 22522.