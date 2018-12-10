Salem Lutheran Church, one of two new warming shelters in Spokane, is starting to fill up after dozens of protesters were evicted from the sidewalks around City Hall.
Katie Rivkin, the churches building administrators, says 12 people used the warming shelter located at 1428 W. Broadway Ave. Friday night. But by Sunday, one day after those protesting the City's "Sit-Lie" ordinance were forced to leave, Rivkin says the church had 34 people stayed the night.
The warming shelter at Salem Lutheran Church has room for 60 people.
Rivkin says the City is paying a percentage of the churches electricity and water bill. She says they are also covering the cost for sleeping pads and additional security like locks and gates.
The other new warming shelter, located at 527 S. Cannon St., has been at capacity (43) since Dec. 3, according to The Guardians Foundation Executive Director Mike Shaw.
Shaw says any overflow is taken to Salem Lutheran Church when they open at 9 p.m.
The Guardians Foundation is operating both warming shelters.
The South Cannon shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the Salem Lutheran Church shelter is open from 9 p.m to 7 a.m.