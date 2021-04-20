OLYMPIA, Wash. -- State legislators are working to pass a bill that would require Police officers to intervene if they notice another officer using excessive force.
State Bill 5066 is aimed at holding all officers accountable during incidents involving excessive use of force within law enforcement. The bill comes in response to the public outcry that followed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
The bill has passed in the Senate and is now headed to Governor Inslee's desk for final approval.
