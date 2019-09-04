A new study from Washington State University says all those selfies don’t necessarily make a good impression.
A team of researchers at WSU studied the reaction to two main categories of Instagram posts: selfies and posed pictures taken by someone else, or “posies.” Researchers say they asked students from two universities to answer questions about their own personalities and share their recent Instagram posts with the study. They asked students of the first university to rate pictures from the second university, and vice versa.
The study says the posed pictures generally left a good impression, including a sense of confidence and likability. Meanwhile, the selfies were more likely to give a bad impression. The research says participants viewed the selfie posters as less likable and adventurous, among other things.