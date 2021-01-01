SPOKANE, Wash. - A new year is bringing new laws in Washington state, one designed to help keep people out of jail and get treatment.
That's RCW.994, which is also known as the "prison-based offender sentencing alternative." This law expands access to treatment for substance abuse and will allow people who are incarcerated at in-state facilities to undergo substance abuse treatment. The treatment will be designed by the Division of Alcohol and Substance Abuse. The people who take part in the program will undergo testing and have regular check ins to make sure they're following the program.
If the department determines that a person willfully violates the program, they might be reclassified and forced to serve the remaining balance of their original sentence.
More on this RCW can be found here.
Another law going into effect today will allow people who have been found of neglect or child abuse to petition that they have changed.
The petition will le them ask for a "certificate of parental improvement." This allows people with a past of child abuse or neglect to have the opportunity to prove they are not a danger to children. Someone who has been charged with child abuse or neglect can sometimes be disqualified for opportunities like volunteering at a school or for employment in certain agencies serving children. It can cause somebody to be denied kinship care.
The certificate would allow people to have these opportunities again. Requests can be denied by the state and if they are, a person can request a review.
More on this RCW can be found here or here.
