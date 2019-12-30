SPOKANE, Wash. - With the New Year comes a new weather pattern that looks to be much more active through the end of the week. Several storm systems are set to move through the Inland Northwest starting tonight and lasting through the weekend, bringing periods of rain, snow and gusty winds.
Latest forecasts are trending toward slightly higher amounts of snowfall through Tuesday. Original forecasts that called for less than 1 inch in Spokane, have now been raised to 1-2", and up to 3" in Coeur d' Alene, before turning over to rain Tuesday afternoon.
Round 1 looks like it will bring light to moderate snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning for much of the Inland Northwest. Updated forecasts now show Spokane could see 1-2" of snow through Tuesday morning, with closer to 3" in Coeur d'Alene.
After some light snow Monday night, heavier snow will hit the mountains and northern valleys Tuesday-Wednesday morning. New Year's Day looks like a great day to hit the slopes, just make sure you're ready for winter driving conditions as well!
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into place at 6:00 am on Tuesday and lasts through 10:00 am on Wednesday, where the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho (Sandpoint, Ione, Bonners Ferry) could see up to an additional 4" of snow (on top of what falls Monday night) during the day on Tuesday before turning to rain/snow mix Tuesday night. The mountains will get hit the hardest with close to 1 foot for places like Schweitzer and Lookout Pass through Wednesday morning. Great news for skiers/snowboarders who have been so patient this year, not so great if you have to travel over those passes! Make sure you're checking pass conditions before you go!
And New Year's Eve?! Well if you're planning to be out and about make sure you're dressed for showers! Rain showers will still be possible through Tuesday night before it dries out a bit into New Year's Day.
