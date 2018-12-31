SPOKANE, Wash. - New laws will kick in with the start of New Years Day tomorrow.
Now, you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase a semiautomatic rifle. In the past, one only had to be 18 but the age went up to 21 when voters approved initiative 16-39 back in November.
The next new law is cracking down on the misuse of service animals. This law will fine people up to $500 for misrepresentation of their pets.
In Washington minimum wage is going up to $12 an hour. The exception to this is for working teenagers between 14 and 15 years of age. They can be paid 85% of that wage which is equivalent to $9.78 an hour.