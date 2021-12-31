SPOKANE, Wash. - A bank robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo in north Spokane on Dec. 31 around 2:30 p.m., with the suspect fleeing on foot with a large amount of cash. While the amount stolen was not disclosed, the suspect was reported to be armed.
A large perimeter was set up, with Monroe closing between Wabash to the south and Everett to the north. The area remained closed for several hours while police tracked and apprehended the suspect.
K-9 units tracked the suspect to a house on Monroe, where SWAT teams staked out in a standoff. No residents were evacuated, although they were ordered to remain indoors and to keep their pets inside, according to one caller who lived in the area.
Luckily, the suspect did surrender peacefully, and police were able to arrest him without further incident or injury. Monroe remained closed for some time after while police finished investigations.
Police say they've booked Michael Curran for burglary and an order violation.